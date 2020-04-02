On Kapil Sharma's Birthday, Sunil Grover Sends Wishes On Twitter

A file photo of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

Highlights Kapil Sharma turned 39 years old on Thursday

Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh also posted wishes

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Kappu," wrote Krushna

Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma! As the comedian celebrates his 39th birthday, his fans and well-wishers have bombarded the Internet with wishes. One such wish that came from an unexpected source, has to be from Kapil's former colleague Sunil Grover. The comedian, in his birthday wish on Twitter, wrote: "Happy birthday Pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter." Sunil Grover starred in Kapil Sharma's shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and the previous seasons of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the 42-year-old comedian quit The Kapil Sharma Show, after Kapil allegedly abused him while he was flying home from Melbourne in 2017.

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. @KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

Krushna Abhishek, who is a part of The Kapil Shama Show, posted a goofy albeit sweet birthday wish for the fellow comedian. Sharing a picture from the sets of the show, Krushna wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday Kappu. Love to you bro. You are one of the finest persons and the finest talents that I have ever worked with and known since I joined television. Love doing The Kapil Sharma Show together. God bless you." Kapil responded to the birthday wish by writing "Thank you bhai. Love you," in the comments section.

Take a look at Krushna's birthday wish here:

Meanwhile, comedian Bharti Singh also posted a wish for the birthday boy on her Instagram profile. "Wishing a very happy birthday to my favourite human, best brother and an amazing entertainer. Love you loads! You are such a positive person, and there has never been a dull moment around you. I wish and pray the very best for you always, loads of love, luck aur aap isi tarah pure desh ko hasate rahiyee."

Kiku Sharda, in his birthday wish, wrote: "Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma. May you have the best year of your life. "Issi tarah khush raho aur haste raho."

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). He stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.