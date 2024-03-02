Sunil Grover Accepted Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff's Dance Challenge. Then, This Happened

Sunil Grover in a still from the video. (courtesy: whosunilgrover)

Tiger Shroff just started the #GoMastMalangJhoom challenge, where he asked his fans and friends to dance to the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Mast Malang Jhoom. Soon, his co-star Akshay Kumar shared his rendition of the challenge along with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The latest addition to the list is comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who had an oopsie moment in the video (read a slipping shoe). Akshay Kumar re-posted the video on Instagram and he wrote, "Bhai pehle laces baandh le phir jhoom (Brother, first tie the shoe laces, then groove)."

This is what Akshay Kumar posted:

Sharing the video, Sunil Grover wrote, "Bade Miyaan Akshay Kumar ji, Chhote Miyaan Tiger Shroff ji, yeh challenge accept karte hue joote ke pheete bandh lein."

Check out Sunil Grover's post here:

Akshay Kumar accepted Tiger's challenge and he wrote, "Challenge accepted Chote Tiger Shroff. Thanks to my brother Shikhar Dhawan for joining in. Now it's over to the ladies (Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F)." In the comments section of the post, Alaya F commented, "Nobody can be as cool as you Akshay Kumar sir! But challenge accepted." The film's producer Jackky Bhagnani commented, "Mast Malang." Tiger Shroff commented, "This is..." and dropped fire emoji.

Tiger Shroff shared his version of the video and he nominated Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. He wrote, "You guys grooving to this hook yet? Bade its your turn now. Akshay Kumar and inviting all my yaars Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani and my Tigerian army to Jhoom to these beats." Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post, "Woahhhhh! Challenge accepted! Matching your dancing skills is gonna be tough but..."

Sunil Grover, a popular name in the Indian television industry, has also been a part of several Bollywood movies such as Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sunil Grover also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. He also had a brief role in Aamir Khan's 2008 superhit film Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back to name a few. Last year, Sunil Grover starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.