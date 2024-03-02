BRB, Still Laughing At Akshay Kumar's LOL Birthday Wish For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar and Tiger in a still from a video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

On Tiger Shroff's 34th birthday, his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar shared a LOL video to wish the actor. In the video, Tiger Shroff is seen trying to break open a door with his high-octane kicks. Enter Akshay Kumar, who simply unlocks the door and says, "Kya kar raha hai Chhote (What are you doing)." Akshay Kumar accompanied the video with these words, "Yaar Chote, tere saath masti karne mein alag hi khushi hai. On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein (Having fun with you is a different kind of happiness. On your birthday, I wish that all the doors of life will open for you automatically). You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever Tiger Shroff."

Check out the post shared by Akshay Kumar here:

Other than Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid this year. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are also co-stars of Singham Again, which is being directed by Rohit Shetty. It is a part of his cop universe of films.