Sumeet Vyas, Now Covid-Negative, Quips: 'Thank God The Sunset Is Still Where I Left It'

Sumeet Vyas has tested negative for Covid-19, the Permanent Roommates actor shared the news with his Instafam on Thursday. Sumeet posted some pictures of a beautiful sunset on the platform. In the first picture, the actor can be seen posing for a selfie on the beach against the backdrop of the sunset. Sumeet is sporting a face mask on his chin. In the other two pictures, we can see breathtaking landscape views of the sunset. In his caption, Sumeet informed everyone that it is the "end of quarantine" for him as he is Covid-negative now.

The actor gave a hilarious twist to his post saying, "Thank God the sunset is still where I left it." For those of you who are wondering about his mask, Sumeet assured his Instafam that it "came down for 3 seconds"."

"#negative...End of quarantine. Thank God the sunset is still where I left it. (Mask came down for 3 seconds)," his caption read. See his post here:

Sumeet Vyas had tested positive for coronavirus in mid-April. On April 16, Sumeet posted a statement on his Instagram handle. In the statement, the actor shared that he is self-quarantining at home and has mild to negligible symptoms of the virus. "Hello, so I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'm taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I've very mild to negligible symptoms, but I'd request who's come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side soon," the statement read.

Take a look at his statement here:

Sumeet Vyas has worked in TV shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Chandragaupta Maurya and Laut Aao Trisha. Sumeet made his Bollywood debut with film Jashnn in 2009. He also appeared in films like English Vinglish, Veere Di Wedding and Parched.

The actor has also worked in web series such as Permanent Roommates, TVF Tripling and Official Chukyagiri. He was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar TV series 1962: The War In the Hills this year.

Sumeet Vyas is married to actress Ekta Kaul. The couple has a son named Ved who was born in June last year.