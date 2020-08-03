When New Dad Sumeet Vyas Got A 'Reality Check' From His 2-Day-Old Son

Sumeet Vyas shared this photo (courtesy sumeetvyas)

Actor Sumeet Vyas and his wife Ekta Kaul became parents to a son named Ved in June and have been filling up their Instagram feed with baby memories. The Veere Di Wedding actor, on Sunday, time travelled two months back when Ved was just two-day-old and chanced upon an ROFL video from the hospital. Sumeet Vyas, known for his signature sense of humour, wrote about the time when he was busy thinking of Ved's future plans and was brought back to reality by baby Ved in the most unexpected manner. Sharing a video in which Sumeet Vyas can be seen putting Ved to sleep inside the hospital room, the actor wrote: "When I was trying to gauge his future plans, on Day 2, in the hospital and he gave me a reality check." For further clues, take a look at the emoji in Sumeet Vyas' post:

That said, we got a glimpse of how "prepared" Sumeet Vyas is for setting parenting goals in this video featuring his pet cat. We can't even...

Meanwhile, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are ensuring that baby Ved adapts to their "rustic parenting" style. Here's proof.

Weeks after Ved was born, Sumeet Vyas introduced his baby son to his Instafam with this post: "Don't think I can ever take any credit if he turns out to be awesome. I'm sure he will, coz she definitely is the most awesome mommy I've seen, after mine. They're already a team and I'm just a comic relief in their routine."

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas got married in Jammu in 2018. The couple revealed their pregnancy in April this year with adorable posts for each other.