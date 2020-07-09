How Cute Is This Video Of Ekta Kaul And Son Ved? Courtesy Sumeet Vyas

Ekta Kaul with Ved in a still from the video. (courtesy: sumeetvyas)

Sumeet Vyas recently shared a super cute video of his wife and actress Ekta Kaul and their son Ved on his Instagram profile. In the Instagram Reel video posted by the Tripling actor, little Ved can be seen curled up in Ekta's arms. The song Naina Da Kya Kasoor from the film AndhaDhun can be seen playing in the backdrop. Sharing the video, Summet wrote in the caption: "Rustic parenting." Sumeet's Tripling co-star Manvi Gagroo commented: "Hahahaha." Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas got married in September, 2018. The couple welcomed their son Ved in June this year.

Take a look at Sumeet Vyas' post here:

Earlier, Summet Vyas shared a priceless picture of wife Ekta Kaul and son Ved, along with a beautifully written caption. He wrote: "Don't think I can ever take any credit if he turns out to be awesome. I'm sure he will, because she definitely is the most awesome mommy I've seen, after mine. They're already a team and I'm just comic relief in their routine... #EktaMaa #vedvyas."

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas got married in September, 2018. The Tripling actor announced the arrival of his baby boy with a post on Instagram. "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes," he wrote.

Sumeet Vyas starred in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. He is best-known for his performance in TVF's web-series Tripling, Tripling 2 and Permanent Roommates. Sumeet has also featured in Bollywood films such as English Vinglish and Highjack.

Ekta Kaul has starred in TV shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Mere Angne Mein and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6.