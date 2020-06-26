Sumeet Vyas Shares First Pic Of Baby Son Ved With Wife Ekta Kaul

Ekta Kaul with son Ved. (Image courtesy: sumeetvyas)

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who welcomed his first child, baby son Ved Vyas, with wife Ekta Kaul earlier this month, shared the first picture of the child on social media on Thursday and it is beyond adorable. The photograph, which also features his actress wife, is going crazy viral on social media. In the picture, Ekta can be seen holding little Ved, who was born on June 4, close to her heart. The little munchkin's face is not visible in the photo. Sumeet also accompanied his post with an appreciation note for "awesome mommy" Ekta. He wrote: "Don't think I can ever take any credit if he turns out to be awesome. I'm sure he will, cause she definitely is the most awesome mommy I've seen, after mine... They're already a team and I'm just comic relief in their routine... #EktaMaa #vedvyas."

Take a look:

Reacting to Sumeet Vyas' post, several film and television stars such as Maanvi Gagroo, Rohan Gandotra, Cyrus Sahukar, Namit Das, Gaurav Gera, Shruti Vyas, Karan Kundra, Gajraj Rao and Evelyn Sharma dropped adorable comments comprising heart emojis. "Awww... Baby, you're beautiful!" commented Maanvi while Rohan Gandotra wrote: "I so wanna meet this lil Vyas." Take a look at their comments:

Screenshot of Maanvi, Gajraj, Evelyn, Gaurav, Rohan, Cyrus, Namit, Shruti and Karan's comments on Sumeet Vyas' post.

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas got married in September, 2018. The Veere Di Wedding actor announced the arrival of the little munchkin with a simple yet sweet post on Instagram. "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes," he wrote. Here's what he shared on June 4:

Sumeet Vyas has featured in several movies and web-series. He is best-known for his performance in TVF's 2014 web-series Permanent Roommates. His other web-series include Tripling, Tripling 2, RejctX and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. Sumeet has worked in films like English Vinglish, Highjack, Veere Di Wedding, Made In China, Parched and Ribbon. Ekta, on the other hand, has worked in TV shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Mere Angne Mein.