Sumeet Vyas Has The Most Adorable Companion For His 'Indoor Workout' Session. See Here

Sumeet Vyas has found a new way of working out indoors during the pandemic. It involves his son Ved Vyas. The actor shared an Instagram post where he is seen playing with the toddler. Sumeet gave it a ROFL caption and it goes like this, “Indoor workout.” The Veere Di Wedding star carried Ved in his arms and ran across the room. Ved totally seemed to enjoy this moment as we can see in the clip. We can also spot a variety of toys scattered around on the floor in the backdrop. Fans were quick to appreciate the doting father in the comment section.

A fan agreed with the caption and wrote, “That's the best kind of workout.” Another user modified a dialogue from Sumeet's web series Tripling by writing, “Baba just like you, he is also very beautiful.”

One can easily declare that Sumeet is simply smitten with his child. In one of the previous posts shared on the occasion of Ved's first birthday, we can see the father-son duo having a happy time together. “Happy 1st birthday, Ved. You mean the world to me... And I'll never stop kissing your neck. Even when you're older and with someone, remember, I told you this,” the actor wrote in the side note.

In another adorable series of images, Sumeet and Ved are taking napping together in a car. Sumeet simply dropped one hashtag in the caption and it read, “happy place.”

Sumeet's wife, actress Ekta Kaul's social media page is also filled with a plethora of cute snaps of Ved. Check it out here:

Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in September 2018. The couple welcomed their first child on June 3, 2020.