Pregnant Ekta Kaul Shares An Appreciation Post For Husband Sumeet Vyas 'Before Diaper Changing Begins'

Television actress Ekta Kaul, who is expecting her first child with husband Sumeet Vyas, shared an appreciation post for the actor on Tuesday and it has our heart. The actress posted a video collage comprising beautiful memories of the duo from their wedding, as well as vacation albums, and accompanied it with a sweet note. "Our world is about to change. But my life has changed because of you. I am so thankful that we get to go on this ride together," wrote Ekta and added an adorable message on behalf of their yet-to-be-born child. "So before all the screaming and diaper changing begins, I just want to say, Papa, you are beautiful. Thank you!" she added.

Reacting to Ekta's post, her friend and actress Malini Kapoor commented: "You both are going to be lovely parents." Begum Jaan actress Ridhima Tiwari also dropped a comment that read: "Such a beautiful compilation. Can't wait to hear the big news. Bless you both. The most beautiful Mummy and Papa."

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas got married in September, 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in April with adorable posts on social media. While Ekta shared a family picture with this caption: "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, directed and produced by us, Sumeet Vyas and I," Sumeet shared the good news with his fans like this: "Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it's life altering. #cooljr is on its way."

Ekta, who made her debut in television with TV show Rab Se Sohna Isshq, was last seen in Mere Angne Mein. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6. Sumeet Vyas, on the other hand, has featured in several movies and web-series. He is best-known for his performance in TVF's 2014 web-series Permanent Roommates. His other web-series include Tripling, Tripling 2, RejctX and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. Sumeet has worked in films like English Vinglish, Highjack, Veere Di Wedding, Made In China, Parched and Ribbon.