This Pic Of Pregnant Ekta Kaul And Husband Sumeet Vyas Is Beyond Adorable

Sumeet Vyas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sumeetvyas)

Highlights Sumeet Vyas shared a picture on Monday

The photo also features Ekta Kaul

The duo announced their pregnancy earlier this month

Television couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who are expecting their first child, are giving us major couple goals. In case you are wondering why we are saying this, the actor shared a picture of himself goofing around with his pregnant wife on social media on Sunday and it is beyond adorable. In the black and white photograph, Sumeet can be seen resting his head near Ekta's baby bump as she excitingly poses for the camera. Sharing the picture, Sumeet decoded his pose like this in the caption: "Ha ha ha aaja... #weneedtotalk." Aren't they the cutest? Here's the post we are talking about:

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul often trend on social media for their sweet yet ROFL quarantine posts. In one of his previous posts, Sumeet hilariously revealed the "kadwa sach" of his life and shared a video along with his wife. In the clip, he asked Ekta, "How is quarantine treating you?" To which, she replied: "Very well, I am so grateful that we are spending some time together." But when Sumeet asked her: "Are you enjoying spending this much time with me?" the actress chose silence over answering anything. Take a look at the post here:

Ekta and Sumeet Vyas got married on September 15 in traditional Kashmiri ceremony in Jammu last year. The duo announced their pregnancy earlier this month. Take a look at their posts here:

Ekta, who made her debut in television with TV show Rab Se Sohna Isshq, was last seen in Mere Angne Mein. Sumeet Vyas was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Made In China.