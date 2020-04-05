Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Announce Their New Project Together: 'Jr KaulVyas'

Ekta Kaul with Sumeet Vyas. (courtesy ektakaul11)

Highlights Ekta Kaul shared a picture on Instagram

Ekta and Sumeet are expecting their first baby

"Proudly announcing our new project together," wrote Ekta

Ekta Kaul dropped the most adorable announcement on her Instagram profile on Sunday. Sharing an adorable picture with husband Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul "proudly" announced their new project together - "Jr KaulVyas." In the picture, Sumeet can be seen kissing Ekta's cheek as she smiles while the couple can be seen holding Ekta's baby bump together. Sharing the family picture, Ekta wrote, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon)" She also added, "Created, directed and produced by us, Sumeet Vyas and I." Take a look at the adorable announcement made by Ekta Kaul here:

The adorable announcement surely drove our quarantine blues away. Within minutes of posting, her post was flooded with reactions from friends and fans with comments such as "terrific news" and "congratulations." Sapna Pabbi reacted to her post saying "Congrats cuties! So so happy for you" to which Ekta replied "Hey hotness, thank you so much."

Ekta and Sumeet Vyas got married in 2018 in traditional Kashmiri ceremony in Jammu. The couple has been flooding Instagram with adorable snippets from their personal diaries during the coronavirus lockdown. Take a look:

The one where Ekta just eats, reads, sleeps and repeats:

We are yet to get over this couple picture where Sumeet sneezed without covering his mouth and hence there were no goodnight kisses from Ekta:

Ekta, who made her debut in television with TV show Rab Se Sohna Isshq, was last seen in Mere Angne Mein.

On the other hand, Sumeet Vyas has acted in several web-series such as TVF Tripling, Permant Roommates and Official CEOgiri among others. He has portrayed the role of Kareena Kapoor's fiancé in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. Sumeet was last seen in the the 2019 comedy drama Made In China where he shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Mouni Roy.