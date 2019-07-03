Pics From Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul's Taiwan Holiday. Couple Goals, Truly

Ekta Kaul shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ektakaul11)

Highlights Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul recently took off for Taiwan vacation The couple shared many pictures from their trip on Instagram Sumeet and Ekta got married in Jammu last year

Pictures from Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's Taiwan trip are making the Internet envious. The couple, who got married in September last year, finally managed to take out time from their busy schedules and spend quality time together. They took off for Taiwan vacation recently and have been adding mesmerising pictures from their trip to their respective Instagram pages. From having fun in the rain to enjoying cycle rides together, the couple seem to be enjoying their life to the fullest in Taiwan. However, Ekta's recent post suggests that they are back from the trip. In her post, the Mere Angne Mein actress said that the trip was about "exploring life together" and that she got to know how "passionate and responsible professional" her husband is on their vacation.

"This trip was about exploring life together and exploring each other. Also I got to know how passionate and responsible professional my husband is. Sumeet Vyas, may you rise and shine like no one ever has. I hope we have more of such working trips. Also, I love Taiwan!" read the caption of her post. Take a look:

Meanwhile, check out other pictures shared by Ekta and Sumeet from their trip:

Ekta and Sumeet Vyas got married on September 15 in traditional Kashmiri ceremony in Jammu last year. Ekta, who made her debut in television with TV show Rab Se Sohna Isshq, was last seen in Mere Angne Mein. Sumeet was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding, in which he played Kareena Kapoor's fiancé. Post his wedding, he got busy shooting for the second season of TVF's web-series Tripling. Sumeet will next be seen as Ram Jethmalani in Ekta Kapoor-produced Verdict.

