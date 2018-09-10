Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul's Love Story Revealed 5 Days Before Wedding

Sumeet Vyas photographed with Ekta Kaul. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Less than a week before Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul will take the wedding vows, the Permanent Roommates actor revealed their love story to Humans Of Bombay without mentioning her by name in the post. Sumeet Vyas met Ekta when he was still married to actress Shivani Tanksale but he truly connected Ekta after his divorce. Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Sumeet Vyas said that his phase as a "single man" was short lived. After he met Ekta, Sumeet discovered they have little in common and that she did not care much about him being famous as Mikesh (Sumeet's character from Permanent Roommates). "She was least bothered! People used to approach me for photographs, and she'd wonder why," said Sumeet.

Sumeet recalled the day when he thought to himself, "I'll marry her." In the post for Humans Of Bombay, Sumeet said: "It's not one big moment when you know you've met 'the one'... One stand out moment was last year during Holi! I rode my motorcycle to a party and had a little bit of bhang. I was in no state to ride. She saw that and took the keys -I thought she was joking! I mean it was a Bullet! But she just got on and off we went, me in the backseat and my lady driving the bullet. I was thinking then, Man! I'm going to marry her! She's the one!"

But his love story hit a speed breaker, when Ekta Kaul temporarily returned to Jammu (her home town).

Read Sumeet Vyas's post to know what happened next:

Apart from Permanent Roommates), Sumeet Vyas has featured in web-series 2016 TVF Tripling. Earlier this year, he featured as Kareena Kapoor's onscreen fiance in Veere Di Wedding. Sumeet has also featured in films like Parched, English vinglish and Ribbon to name a few.

Ekta Kaul is a television actress, who debuted in TV show Rab Se Sohna Isshq and she was last seen in Mere Angne Mein.

