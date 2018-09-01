Ekta Kaul's Message For Fiance Sumeet Vyas Is Too Cute To Be Missed

Ekta Kaul with fiance Sumeet Vyas. (Image courtesy: ektakaul11 )

Television actress Ekta Kaul, who is all set to get married to the love of her life and her "best friend" Sumeet Vyas on September 15, can't keep calm. On Friday, Ekta shared multiple pictures with her fiance Sumeet Vyas on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Dear best friend. Waiting for you, jaldi aao aur mujhe le jao." Seems like Ekta can't wait to get married and the caption on her post is proof. Ekta added, "15 days more," along with the hashtag "#terimerishadi." Needless to say, the post received lots of love from the couple's fans and well-wishers. Remarks such as "cutest couple" and congratulations" were frequently seen in the comments section. "Congratulations to you two for becoming Permanent Roommates," read another comment.

Sumeet and Ekta, who got engaged in August, will get married in Jammu (which happens to be Ekta's hometown). Sumeet Vyas confirmed the news about their marriage in a recent interview and told Indian Express: "Yes, we are getting married. It is going to happen in Jammu on September 15 as I am busy with my shoots, Ekta is managing most of the work. It is going to be a simple wedding. We are really happy and excited about it."

Sumeet and Ekta met each other when Sumeet was still married to actress Shivani Tanksale. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. Sumeet and Ekta trended big time, after pictures of them dressed in traditional outfits were shared by Ekta on social media. There were even rumours about the two getting engaged. However, they actually exchanged rings only in August.

Ekta Kaul has starred in TV shows like , Mere Angne Mein and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6.

Sumeet Vyas was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. He is best-known for his performance in TVF's web-series Tripling and Permanent Roommates. Sumeet has also featured in Bollywood films such asEnglish Vinglishand Highjack.