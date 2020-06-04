Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Welcome Baby Boy Ved. Here's How "Mumma And Daddy" Are Doing

"Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes," Sumeet Vyas wrote in an Instagram post.

Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Welcome Baby Boy Ved. Here's How 'Mumma And Daddy' Are Doing

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul dropped the pregnancy news in April (courtesy sumeetvyas)

Highlights

  • Sumeet and Ekta made the baby announcement on Thursday
  • "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved," Sumeet Vyas wrote
  • Sumeet and Ekta got married in 2018
New Delhi:

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy and made the baby announcement with an adorable statement on Thursday morning. The couple have named the baby Ved. On his Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor wrote: "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved," and added a status update about how the new parents are doing: "Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes." Aww... how cute is that? Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul got married in a traditional Kashmiri ceremony in Jammu in September 2018. The couple made the pregnancy announcement earlier this year, with a post about their "new project together" named "Jr Kaul Vyas."

Read Sumeet Vyas' baby announcement post here:

A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on

On Wednesday evening, Ekta Kaul hinted about the baby's arrival sometime soon with a husband appreciation post for Sumeet Vyas. "Our world is about to change. But my life has changed because of you. I am so thankful that we get to go on this ride together," wrote Ekta and added: "So before all the screaming and diaper changing begins, I just want to say, Papa, you are beautiful. Thank you!" She shared a video featuring priceless memories from their wedding and holiday throwbacks.

Ekta and Sumeet, who often trend for their loved-up photos, shared these stunning glimpses of a couple photoshoot when they made the pregnancy announcement earlier this year: "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, directed and produced by us, Sumeet Vyas and I," Ekta had written while Sumeet added in a separate post: "Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it's life altering. Cool Jr is on its way."

Congratulations, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul!

Comments
sumeet vyasekta kaul

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com