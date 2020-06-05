Why Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Named Their Son Ved

Sumeet Vyas with Ekta Kaul (courtesy sumeetvyas)

Highlights Sumeet and Ekta recently welcomed a son

The couple have named the baby Ved

Sumeet shared the baby news a day after Ved was born

Celeb couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy on June 3 but made the announcement on June 4. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared the reason behind keeping the baby news under wraps for a day: "It had been a long day and we needed rest. I didn't want too much buzzing around my baby." The couple named their son Ved, which makes him Ved Vyas. The naming is not coincidental. Sumeet said in the interview. He had picked out the name long ago for his future son: "Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I'll name him Ved." Talking about his lineage, Sumeet said his family tree leads back to Ved Vyas, the sage of legend and mythology to whom the authorship of the Mahabharata is attributed, and hence, the name was just the perfect fit for his son. "Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense," he said in the interview.

On Thursday morning, Sumeet dropped the baby news on Instagram with a statement dipped in his signature sense of humour: "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes."

Sumeet also shared a health update about his son and wife Ekta and said: "We couldn't trust a multi-facility hospital at a time like this. It was a normal delivery and both Ekta and Ved are doing fine." Meanwhile, neither Sumeet's nor Ekta's parents have been able to visit the baby because of the lockdown. Talking about his parents in Mumbai, Sumeet said: "Once we return home, we'll see if they can be brought over to meet the baby, even if only for an hour."

A day before Sumeet shared the baby news, Ekta Kaul hinted about the baby's arrival with a husband appreciation post for Sumeet Vyas. "Our world is about to change. But my life has changed because of you. I am so thankful that we get to go on this ride together," wrote Ekta and added: "So before all the screaming and diaper changing begins, I just want to say, Papa, you are beautiful. Thank you!" She shared a video featuring priceless memories from their wedding and holiday throwbacks.

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas got married in Jammu in 2018. The couple revealed their pregnancy in April this year with adorable posts for each other.