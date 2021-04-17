Actor Sumeet Vyas Tests COVID-19 Positive. 'Taking All The Necessary Precautions,' He Writes

Sumeet Vyas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sumeetvyas)

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who is known for his performance in the TVF's 2014 web-series PermanentRoommates, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. The actor, in an Instagram post, shared his COVID-19 diagnosis and revealed that he is currently "under home quarantine" and has been "taking all the necessary precautions." In a statement on social media, the actor wrote: "Hello, so I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'm taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I've very mild to negligible symptoms, but I'd request who's come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side soon."

Sumeet Vyas is married to actress Ekta Kaul. The duo welcomed their first baby in June last year. Recently, the actor shared glimpses of his "happy place" and it is this:

Sumeet Vyas has featured in several movies and web-series. He is best-known for his performance in TVF's 2014 web-series Permanent Roommates. His other web-series include Tripling, Tripling 2, RejctX and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. Sumeet has worked in films like English Vinglish, Highjack, Veere Di Wedding, Made In China, Parched and Ribbon. The actor was last seen in the web-series 1962: The War In the Hills, which released on Disney+Hotstar this year. His last film is Unpaused, an anthology by Prime Video.