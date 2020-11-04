How Cute Is This Pic Of Actor Sumeet Vyas With Baby Son Ved?

Sumeet Vyas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sumeetvyas)

Sumeet Vyas' latest picture with baby son Ved is the cutest thing you will see on the Internet today. The actor, who welcomed his first child with wife Ekta Kaul earlier this year, posted a super adorable picture of himself and his little munchkin having quality time on Wednesday. In the photo, the father-son duo can be seen laughing with all their heart. "My laddoo...#Ved," the actor captioned his post. Reacting to the cute photo, Sumeet Vyas' friends from the industry such as Amol Parashar, Maanvi Gagroo and Nidhi Singh left heart-warming comments on his post. "Death by cuteness," wrote actor Amol Parashar.

Take a look at Sumeet Vyas' post here:

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed Ved on July 4. The couple, who got married in September, 2018, announced the arrival of the little munchkin with a simple yet sweet post on Instagram. "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes," he wrote.

Both Sumeet and Ekta Kaul shares glimpses of their fun-time with their little son on their respective Instagram accounts. Take a look:

In terms of work, Sumeet Vyas has featured in several movies and web-series. He is best-known for his performance in TVF's 2014 web-series Permanent Roommates. His other web-series include Tripling, Tripling 2, RejctX and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati. Sumeet has worked in films like English Vinglish, Highjack, Veere Di Wedding, Made In China, Parched and Ribbon. Ekta, on the other hand, has worked in TV shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Mere Angne Mein.