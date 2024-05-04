Suhana Khan's Picture-Perfect Selfie With Brother AbRam, BFFs Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

After her father Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders won against Mumbai Indians on Friday, Suhana Khan shared a picture-perfect selfie with her little brother AbRam and her best friends actor Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor on her Instagram story. Suhana Khan captioned the car selfie "Dream Team." Suhana Khan rarely misses a KKR match and Friday night was not any different. Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies last year.

Check out Suhana Khan's picture here:

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are a part of a close-knit circle that also includes Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Speaking of Suhana's bestie Ananya Panday, she was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar. Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.