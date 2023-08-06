Suhana Khan's Glam Pic In A Blue Saree Gets Big Love From Shweta Bachchan And Navya Nanda

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan is a vision to behold in an electric blue saree in her latest Instagram post and we just can't get enough of her. The daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and designer-producer Gauri Khan, who attended her bff Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement ceremony in a magnificent blue saree, treated her fans, a day later, to solo pictures of herself posing inside her house Mannat in Mumbai. Sharing the images Suhana Khan tagged her designer Arpita Mehta alongside a blue heart emoticon. Suhana's post became an instant hit as soon as she uploaded it. Besides comments from usual suspects, bff Shanaya Kapoor, her Mom Maheep Kapoor and Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey, Suhana's The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda's sister Navya and Mom Shweta Bachchan also dropped comments below the post. Navya Nanda wrote, "pretty," while Shweta Bachhan commented, "beautiful girl."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan went full desi for her BFF's big day and slipped into a gorgeous blue saree. She completed her look with a bindi, a matching blue clutch and kept her hair open.

See how Suhana dressed up for Aliyah's engagement:

Suhana Khan was holidaying in Goa with cousin Alia Chhiba and friend Manavi Gaur a few days back. On Friday, Suhana Khan dropped a gorgeous picture of herself where she is adjusting her shades and looking upwards. Suhana Khan also showed us glimpses of scrumptious food from her holiday diary.

Take a look at what Suhana Khan posted:

Suhana Khan is soon to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original The Archies. The movie also marks debut of Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.