Suhana Khan's Dreamy News Pics Receive Love From BFF Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Suhana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter, treated her Insta family to new pictures, and we can't take our eyes off. In the images, Suhana looks gorgeous in a white halter neck ensemble from the shelves of Mohit Rai. She has styled her hair into a messy bun and is sporting pink lips. Suhana, who is posing for the camera in style, simply wrote, "Hi" in the caption. Soon after, she shared the post, her BFF Ananya Panday was quick to reply, "Hello," followed by a heart eyes emoticon. Karisma Kapoor and Bhavana Panday dropped heart emoticons. Newlywed Alanna Panday also managed to scoop sometime out to comment, "Wow," followed by love-struck emoticons. Suhana's cousin also commented, "Suhanaaaa," followed by love-struck emoticons.

Take a look below:



Sasha Jairam, the fashion photographer, also shared some similar pictures of Suhana Khan on her Instagram handle. In the images, Suhana is posing for the camera in style amid the amazing backdrop. Soon after she shared the pictures, Suhana dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look below:

Suhana Khan keeps treating her Insta family to her stunning pictures. In January, she shared a collage of two pictures that shows her in a black sequin dress with a plunging neckline. The image seems to be from an event. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Last year in December, Zoya announced the wrap of the movie. Sharing many pictures from the sets and captioned it as "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude."

The movie will release on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.