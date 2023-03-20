Pics: Suhana Khan Poses For A Selfie With A Fan At Airport

Suhana Khan was spotted at the airport.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan is very dear to her fans even before making her Bollywood debut. On Monday, Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for her film, The Archies, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, greeting her fans and posing with them to click selfies. Suhana, who was dressed in her casual best, was clicked interacting with a woman and also stopping to take a picture with her before she made her way inside the airport. Suhana was spotted alone at the airport wearing a dark grey T-shirt, and light grey cargo pants, which she teamed up with white sneakers. Before entering the airport, Suhana also smiled at the paparazzi and waved at them.

Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Last month, Suhana Khan and her brother Aryan featured in their father's AskSRK session. In the last session, the actor was asked a question about his childhood. "What did you believe for way too long as a child?" asked a Twitter user. Shah Rukh Khan, in his reply, mentioned that while he has no recollection of his childhood belief, he does remember what his kids Aryan and Suhana thought. The actor revealed that his kids thought that everyone in the world worked on television. He also explained in his tweet that it was largely because they saw all of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's friends on television. "Actually, I don't remember mine...but my two kids Aryan and Suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on TV because they saw all our friends on it," SRK replied.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

Actually I don't remember mine…but my two kids aryan and suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on tv because they saw all our friends on it. https://t.co/3y3hBjsNwD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple is parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), daughter Suhana and 9-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from the University Of South California. Suhana (22) is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix this year.