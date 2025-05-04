After His "Bollywood Is F***ed" Video Goes Viral, Babil Khan Deactivates Instagram Account

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Babil Khan has deactivated his Instagram account, raising concerns. His profile now displays a "User not found" message with no posts. The decision follows an emotional video where Babil slammed Bollywood.

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has deactivated his Instagram account, leaving fans concerned. His profile now shows a "User not found" message, and all his posts have disappeared.

This comes shortly after Babil shared an emotional video on Instagram Stories. In the video, he appeared to be crying and criticised the Bollywood industry, calling it "so rude." He also named several celebrities, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh.

ICYDK, in the viral video, Babil can be heard saying, "What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude." The video quickly went viral on Reddit, sparking concern about Babil's mental health.

As of now, Babil has not commented on the video or his decision to deactivate Instagram.