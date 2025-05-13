Asked If She Will Attend Cannes Film Festival, Apoorva Mukhija Says, "<i>Gaali Nahi Khani</i>"

Apoorva Mukhija, AKA the Rebel Kid, hit the headlines after her response to a contestant on India's Got Latent sparked widespread criticism a couple of months ago. Last month, the social media influencer made a comeback on Instagram and shared in public what she had gone through in the last couple of months.

On Monday, one of her fans expressed the wish to see her at the Cannes. During a playful Ask Me Anything session by an entertainment agency, the fan mentioned Apoorva's name when asked, "Which creator do you want to see at Cannes this year?"

Apoorva re-shared the fan's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote a witty reply, "Gaali nahi khaani," implying her appearance at the prestigious festival might invite harsh criticism.

Appearing on BraveTalk with Nikhil on Yuvaa, Apoorva recently addressed the India's Got Latent Controversy. During the interaction, she also expressed her frustration over the lack of outrage at the contestant who made a sexist remark, prompting a reaction from the social media influencer.

Apoorva questioned, "Is this the first time in this country where there hasn't been an outrage against a man who did a woman wrong? It's not. It is not unheard of. It is not unusual. I was really angry about it."

She added, "But he is just a man! And I am the rebel kid. Sensation sells and I am the TRP! He is not! I am the thumbnail. He is a nobody, so I can't be angry at why they didn't tell him anything."

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija made her debut in films with Nadaaniyan, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.