Amid India's Got Latest Row, Apoorva Mukhija Shares Unseen Pics From <i>Nadaaniyan</i> Set. Bonus - Ibrahim And Khushi Kapoor

You must be living under a rock if you have missed the controversy surrounding Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, and her appearance on India's Got Talent. Apoorva, who was recently seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, stayed quiet and did not post any promotional content for the film — right in the middle of all the buzz and backlash.

But now, Apoorva Mukhija has finally broken the silence (well, kind of). She has dropped some unseen BTS pics on her Instagram Stories from the Nadaaniyan sets. The album is all about her memories with director Shauna Gautam, the film's lead pair Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and other cast members like Aaliyah Qureishi, Neel Dewan and Dev Agasteya.

In one of the snaps, we can spot Apoorva, Ibrahim, Khushi, Neel and Dev looking oh-so-stylish for the camera. Do not miss Khushi's million-dollar smile and Ibrahim's pout.

Thanking Shauna Gautam for the opportunity, Apoorva Mukhija wrote, “Thank you for letting me be a part of Nadaaniyan” – and added a red heart emoji.

Apoorva Mukhija also treated fans to a cutesy video with her co-star Neel Dewan, where the duo is seen pulling goofy faces and having a blast. Sharing a fun behind-the-scenes detail, she wrote in the caption, “We were supposed to be dating in the film but vo arc tha hi nahi final cut me anyway Neel Dewan became my fav person on set.”

The content creator also shared a group picture featuring herself, Aaliyah Qureishi, Neel Dewan and Dev Agasteya — all dressed in their Nadaaniyan avatars. In her side note, she mentioned how Nadaaniyan came into her life just when she needed it the most.

She wrote, “I need to get out of my comfort zone and I needed to remind myself that I am worth something. I was heartbroken the first day I came on set and even though I didn't speak to anyone the first day on set. I started loving every single one of them by the end of the movie.”

Apoorva Mukhija wrapped up the string of snaps with a fun little collage that captured all the good vibes from the set. “Grateful to experience being a part of this movie,” she wrote.

Back in February, she found herself at the centre of a controversy after appearing on India's Got Latent, a show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. During the episode, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made offensive remarks about parents and sex, which sparked massive backlash online. Apoorva too was criticised for her comments on the show.