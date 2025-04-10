Apoorva Mukhija Blames Panic Attack For Saying "<i>Thappad Maar Dungi</i>" To Security At Sabrina Carpenter Gig

Social media personality and actress Apoorva Mukhija has responded to recent backlash following an incident at Sabrina Carpenter's concert.

After facing criticism for her behaviour captured in a viral video, she addressed the situation in her latest YouTube video, revealing she experienced a severe panic attack when she realised the extent of the controversy.

In her new vlog titled 'Till I Say It Is,' Approva provided context for what happened at the concert.

She explained, "During my Paris trip on day 2, I attended Sabrina Carpenter's concert. I was having the time of my life. The concert started, and nobody was standing in that area. That's my mistake; I should've sat in my seat, but nobody was standing there, and there was a lot of empty space, so I wanted to dance with my friends. Forty-five minutes went by, nobody stopped us, no security came, and no one was standing there. Then, two more people came, started dancing with us, and I became friends with them. We danced together."

Apoorva expressed how deeply the situation affected her, stating, "Now, I love concerts, which is why this controversy hurt me a lot because concerts are my happy place, and I didn't want to create a controversy there. I wanted my video on three songs: Please, Please, Please, Espresso, and Juno. Go and check any influencer or non-influencer page that attended the concert. When they're getting their video made, their flash is on or not - everybody switches on their flash during concerts. We were standing in a place where we were not in anyone's line of sight because the stairs were above, and when my friend put the flash on, it was aimed at the stage, so nobody got flash in their eyes. It was a levitating stage."

Regarding the specific moment that went viral, she clarified, "The video that was posted is from one song, Please Please Please. If you listen to it, the girls standing next to me, the moment I was making my video, said, 'Switch off your flash.' I told them I needed a video of two songs, so she started pushing me. In my vlog, when I was getting my video made, she was pushing me, and I would slap her. I found out about this incident when I was in the French Alps for a music festival. I read that notification and reacted, 'Tomorrow, this is going to be picked by every newspaper and meme page possible.' So, I had a full-blown panic attack."

The original viral clip showed Apoorva recording herself while dancing and lip-syncing to Carpenter's song. The security reportedly asked her to return to her designated seat, but she continued filming. The clip also captured her saying, "Main thappad maar doongi usko."

On the work front, Apoorva Mukhija has appeared in the 2023 television series Who's Your Gynac? and is currently featured in the mini-series Baat Pakki as the character Gunjan.

She made her film debut in Nadaaniyan, which stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. In the film, she portrays the character Rhea.