Karan Johar Reacts To <i>Nadaaniyan</i> Criticism: "People They Are Targetting Also Someone's Son, Daughter"

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan opened to severe backlash ever since its debut on the streaming giant Netflix. The film was trolled on social media for the performances, storyline and the handling of the film.

Karan Johar, whose Dharmatic Entertainment produced the film, addressed the severe criticism at a press meet on Tuesday. During the trailer launch of a Punjabi film, Karan Johar condemned people's choice of language to criticise the film.

He said, "A critic wrote, 'I want to kick this film'. I have a major issues with these people. I have no issues with the industry, trolls, opinion makers, social commentary. I happily accept people's opinions. In the same way, we have also our Nadaaniyan, Gustakhiyaan, and Gehraiyaan. But, when you write such things in your review, it is not a reflection of the film, it is a reflection of you."

The criticism, which often blurs the line between personal and professional attack, is condemned by Karan Johar.

"These intellectual cinema lovers should have a sensitive side because nobody wants to be kicked. Kicking is violence. It is physical violence. When you are not allowed violence in the real world, even words are equally violent. You should be condemned for being violent," Karan Johar added.

Earlier, Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta and Vikram Bhatt also addressed the criticism and said that people should be sensitive while criticising these young actors.

Hansal Mehta also alleged that the young actors' advisers didn't check their preparedness before launching them in a grand way. Sharing an anecdote from his lived experiences, Hansal Mehta said the advisers of these young actors need a reality-check as they don't understand the pulse of time.