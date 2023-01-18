Suhana Khan's Birthday Wish For Cousin And 'Best Friend' Alia Chhiba

Alia Chhiba with Suhana Khan. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan posted the cutest set of pictures for cousin Alia Chhiba on her 22nd birthday. Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba. On her Instagram stories, Suhana posted a video with cousin Alia and she wrote in her caption: "Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you." She added a couple of heart emojis. In a separate Instagram story, Suhana Khan shared a greyscale childhood throwback picture, which features her and Alia Chhiba. "Big Kiss," she captioned it.

See the pictures posted by Suhana Khan here:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Alia Chhiba posted a pictures from her birthday party. In the comments section, Suhana Khan dropped two heart emojis. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: "Happy bday dearest."

Alia Chhiba and Suhana Khan frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Posting this picture with cousin Suhana, Alia captioned it: "The sister act."

"Follow the disco ball," Alia captioned these set of pictures featuring cousin Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.

She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix this year.