Suhana Khan's Birthday Celebration Includes Balloons And Chocolate Cake

Suhana Khan shared the picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

New Delhi: Suhana Khan, who turned a year older today (May 22), has shared glimpses of her birthday celebration. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared two pictures on her Instagram stories, featuring her birthday cake and balloons. In the first picture, we can see a well-decorated two-tier birthday cake with Happy Birthday written on the top. In the second photo, we can see blue, pink and silver coloured helium balloons. Suhana, who is soon going to make a Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, has turned 22.

Here have a look at the posts:

Suhana Khan received a special birthday wish from her mom Gauri Khan. She shared a beautiful picture of her daughter and wrote, "Birthday Girl".

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also wished her by sharing some unseen pictures on their Instagram handle. Ananya shared two pictures - one recent and the other a throwback. Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue pixie."

Shanaya Kapoor also shared a recent picture of them enjoying some quality time together. Sharing the post, she wrote, "sisters by heart".

A few days ago, Zoya Akhtar shared a teaser of her upcoming film. Sharing the teaser, she wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in !"

On the work front, Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a Hindi adaptation of a popular comic with the same name. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. The film will release on Netflix in 2023.