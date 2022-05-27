Suhana Khan Wished Brother AbRam On His Birthday Like This

Suhana Khan with AbRam. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

On AbRam's 9th birthday, sister Suhana Khan handpicked an adorable picture of herself with the birthday boy and she shared it on social media. She didn't say when or where the picture was taken but it has our heart. "Birthday boy," Suhana Khan simply captioned the picture and added an angel emoji along with it. Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. Besides AbRam, the star couple are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child) and daughter Suhana. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (22) is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.

Here's a screenshot of Suhana Khan's birthday wish:

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, AbRam's mom Gauri Khan wished him on his birthday by posting an adorable video on Instagram:

Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. She announced her association with the project earlier this month with this post:

About Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut - the Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics will be co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The film also stars late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It will release on Netflix. The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity.