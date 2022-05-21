Suhana Khan Left This Comment On The Archies Co-Star Khushi Kapoor's Post

Khushi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor continue to make the headlines and we aren't surprised. The star kids have already given rise to much excitement with their first looks from Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood rendition of The Archies comics. Both Khushi and Suhana will debut in the industry with this film. But even before we see the two as co-stars on the silver screen, we can witness them rooting for each other. Thanks to a post shared by Khushi. Her social media upload includes three photos in which she is giving vintage fashionista vibes and looks drop-dead gorgeous. And, here's what Suhana has to say about it. Her comment read, “Wowwww” with a row of heart-eye emojis. We absolutely agree with Suhana, right?

Suhana Khan wasn't the only one to remain stunned by Khushi Kapoor's beauty. Khushi's sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor has dropped heart-eye emojis while Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “I love you.” Maheep Kapoor commented, “Miss you” with a string of red heart emojis. Aaliyah Kashyap followed suit as she commented, “Missing you my gorg angel.” Sanjay Kapoor also left red heart and raised hand emojis.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's post:

Now, take a look at The Archies poster. Khushi Kapoor captioned it, “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies by Zoya Akhtar is coming soon only on Netflix India.”

Here's also a teaser featuring The Archies. When Khushi Kapoor posted it, she wrote, “Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang because The Archies are coming soon on Netflix India.”

Even before the posters were released, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor were often seen rooting for each other. On multiple occasions, we've seen Suhana comment on Khushi's Instagram posts. And, we simply love it. Once, when Khushi posted a photo with Shanaya Kapoor and Mustan Chanana, Suhana noticed her own pic hanging on the wall in the background. She commented, “Love how I have sneaked my way into the pic.”

We love the online banter between Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.