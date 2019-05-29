Suhana Khan Is Having The Time Of Her Life At A Family Wedding. See Pic

Suhana Khan from a wedding (courtesy aliachhiba)

Highlights Suhana was spotted enjoying at a family wedding Her cousin Alia Chhiba shared a pic on her Instagram story Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is pursuing films at Ardingly College in London, shuttles between Mumbai and the English capital through the year and was recently spotted enjoying at a family wedding. Suhana Khan's cousin Alia Chhiba (the daughter of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba) shared an Instagram story, in which she and Suhana can be seen posing with others at what appears to be a mehendi function. Suhana is stunning as ever in a pista green salwar-suit while Alia complements her in white. Suhana styled her shimmery suit with a traditional dupatta and completed her look with a pair of earrings.

The Instagram story, featuring Suhana, is a collage of the fun moments the she shared with her cousin. Take a look at it here. It's okay, you are welcome.

Screenshot of Suhana Khan's cousin's Instagram story

While not many glimpses are available from the family wedding, if you want a closer look at Suhana and her cousins, here you go. This is from July last year when Suhana and AbRam spent the summer with Alia and her brother Arjun in France.

In January last year, Suhana Khan was spotted at another family wedding with Gauri Khan and the Internet had a meltdown of sorts as photos went viral.

Suhana Khan is the middle child of Shah Rukh and Gauri's three children - Aryan is currently studying films at University of Southern California while AbRam just celebrated his sixth birthday. When in Mumbai, Suhana Khan is often spotted hanging out with her besties - Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana Khan harbours dreams of joining Bollywood but as per Shah Rukh Khan's mandate, not before finishing her studies.