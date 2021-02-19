Such Swag, Much Wow: Vicky Kaushal Takes The 'Don't Rush' Challenge

Vicky Kaushal in a still from his video (courtesy vickykaushal09)

Hello there, Vicky Kaushal. The Raazi actor joined the league of celebs who have been busying themselves with social media challenges and trends. But Vicky skipped the "pawri" trend in favour of another challenge, which took up a lot of his free time - his words. On Friday evening, Vicky Kaushal shared his first Instagram reel, which is actually his take on the viral "Don't Rush" challenge. In the video, Vicky can be seen grooving to Eduardo Luzquinos' Don't Rush remix, featuring Ans and Jordan. Dressed in a tie and dye tee and matching athleisure, Vicky sets the floor on fire with his smooth moves. He roped in dancers Swapnil and Sonali Kar as his partners in crime.

Needless to say that Vicky also added an ROFL touch to the caption: "Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug. Wasted much time watching videos of it, thought of wasting a little more by making one. Don't Rush. First reel, BTW. Swapnil and Sonali Kar, thanks for helping me make a reel. Couldn't understand a thing," wrote the 32-year-old actor.

Here, take a look:

Vicky Kaushal has many talents and dancing is just one of them. On Independence Day last year, he shared a delightful video of him playing the song Ae Watan from his film Raazi on veena. He was showered with a whole lot of love on the Internet.

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in horror thriller Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky Kaushal has wrapped the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Sardar Udham Singh, in which he portrays the titular revolutionary freedom fighter. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam - a biopic on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.