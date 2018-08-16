Stree: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Show How Scary A Bad Date Could Be

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Stree (Courtesy YouTube)

What would you do when in the middle of a date if you discover something very strange about the "love of your life"? Would you run for your life? Here's what happened in case of Rajkummar Rao. In a promotional video of Stree shared by Rajkummar on Instagram, we see Vicky (Rajkummar Rao's character in the film) on a date with the "love of his life" (Sharaddha Kapoor) in a graveyard. Yes, you heard that right. The duo are having a discussion about the titular Stree or the witch, who has been targeting men of their village for a very long time. Things get extremely strange when Vicky insists on taking a photo with Shraddha in order to prove her existence to his friends but she suddenly disappears. Strange isn't it?

After watching the video, you must be left wondering if Shraddha Kapoor is Stree? Is she behind the disappearance of men from the village? Rajkummar Rao captioned the video: "Vicky is on a date with the love of his life. Iss Midnight Date ke baad, aakhir kya hoga Vicky ke saath?"

Take a look at the video shared by Rajkummar Rao here:

Stree trailer was released last month and it has been receiving very good response from the viewers. The makers also released three songs from the film - Milegi Milegi,Kamariya and Nazar Na Lag Jaaye.

Watch the trailer her:

Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan produces it. Rajkummar Rao plays a tailor in the film, while Shraddha Kapoor's character in the film is still a mystery. Speaking about Shraddha's role, Dinesh Vijan said: "I feel that she was itching to do a comedy for a while and I feel her look and the way she is performing in this film is fantastic. I feel that with this film she will be remembered. I believed that she had this quirkiness which I feel has not been explored."

Stree will release on August 31.