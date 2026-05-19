Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Earns Ivy League Degree, Celebrates Graduation With Family

Noah Schnapp is officially a college graduate! The 21-year-old actor has completed his studies from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and he marked the milestone by sharing moments from his graduation ceremony on Instagram. On Monday, May 18, the Stranger Things sensation posted a carousel of photos and videos from the ceremony with his 26 million followers.

Schnapp was all smiles in a black graduation cap and gown as he posed alongside his parents, Karine and Mitchell Schnapp, and his twin sister Chloe. Another snapshot captured the actor standing in front of the commencement stage surrounded by his classmates.

The post also included a video capturing the moment Schnapp's name was announced before he walked across the stage to receive his diploma.

Referencing Legally Blonde, he captioned the post with Elle Woods' famous line, “What, like it's hard???”

The achievement comes months after the conclusion of Stranger Things, where Schnapp portrayed Will Byers. Noah starred on the hit sci-fi Netflix series across five seasons from 2016 to 2025. He is among the few original cast members from the hit Netflix series to complete a college degree while balancing a successful acting career.

Schnapp has previously spoken openly about managing both academics and acting. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, he revealed that he attended in-person classes at the Ivy league school until the Stranger Things producers required him to switch to virtual learning.

More recently, in December 2025, Schnapp told The Hollywood Reporter that higher education had always been a priority for him and his family. He has always prioritized education, even during his time on TV and film sets.

“Growing up, education was always so important. Even on set, I went through so many different teachers,” he told the outlet. “My parents were like, ‘He's not being educated well enough. He needs a math teacher and a different English teacher. It was never really a question whether I would go to college or not, just more of what I would study,' he said.

“I knew I wanted to be an actor, but I wasn't rushing it. I wanted to have my childhood and get all those experiences first before rushing into everything and losing the sense of normal life,” he concluded.