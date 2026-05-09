Railway NTPC Final Result 2026 Out: Download Zone Wise Merit List PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the Railway NTPC Final Result 2026 for CEN No. 05/2024 on its official and regional websites. Along with the final result, RRB has also released the cut off marks and scorecard for candidates who appeared in the recruitment process. Candidates who participated in the examination can now check their qualifying status, marks, and normalized scores online.

The result has been declared for 8113 graduate-level vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Direct Link to Check Result

How to Download RRB NTPC Final Result 2026 PDF?

Visit the official RRB website or regional RRB portals.

Click on the link titled "RRB NTPC Final Result CEN No. 05/2024."

The merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Press "Ctrl + F" and enter your roll number.

Check qualifying status carefully.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2026 Cut Off Marks and Scorecard Details

The RRB NTPC 2026 Cut Off Marks have also been released along with the final result. The cut off marks represent the minimum qualifying marks required to secure a place in the final merit list.

The cut off varies across different RRB zones, categories, and posts. Several factors influence the final cut off, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and candidates' overall performance.

The merit list PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who will now appear for the document verification and medical examination rounds. Candidates are advised to carefully check their scorecards to know their marks, normalized scores, and final qualifying status. Those shortlisted will soon receive updates regarding document verification and medical examination schedules from their respective RRB zones.

According to official details, a total of 13,616 candidates appeared for the CBAT examination, while 30,341 candidates took the CBTST examination during the selection process.