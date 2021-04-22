'Still Seems Like Yesterday': Milind Soman's Wish For Ankita Konwar On Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Happy wedding anniversary, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. The couple, on Thursday, celebrate three years of being married. To wish his wife, Milind Soman picked some priceless memories from their wedding and shared them on social media with an adorable note. The first photo is a selfie of the couple, followed by pictures from their wedding. Ankita and Milind Soman dated for 5 years before getting married as per Maharashtrian traditions on April 22 in 2018. A couple of months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. In his anniversary post, Milind Soman wrote: "3 years! Happy anniversary, Ankita! Still seems like yesterday. This is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweetheart that makes me smile...#love."



Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar met for the first time on February 26 seven years ago. Celebrating 7 years of companionship earlier this year, Milind Soman shared that even though he travels around the world, his best place is in his wife's arms. "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace...To never-ending anniversaries," he wrote.

Milind Soman was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March this year. He recovered from the virus earlier this month.

In terms of work, Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in web-series Paurashpur.