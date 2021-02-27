'My Favourite Place Is In Your Arms': Milind Soman's Loved-Up Post For Wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights Milind and Ankita met for the first time seven years ago on February 26

A day after their anniversary, Milind posted a photo on Instagram

"To never-ending anniversaries," wrote Milind Soman

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar met for the first time seven years ago on February 26. The couple are celebrating their companionship of 7 years in super adorable ways on social media. A day after their anniversary, Milind Soman posted a loved-up photo of himself sleeping in the arms of Ankita Konwar and wrote: "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace...To never-ending anniversaries." Aww.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's respective Instagram profiles are filled with pictures of the duo making memories around the world but more on that later. First, check out Milind Soman's post here:

On Friday, Ankita Konwar wished Milind Soman with this note: "7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments. Thank you, my love, for being you. #blessed."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who are fitness enthusiast, love to travel and take part in marathons. The actor, in one of recent posts, revealed that mountains help him achieve "peace of mind." He posted pictures of himself and his wife posing on the hills and wrote: "Back to the hills soon! It may not even be true right now, but that's the mantra...my only criteria for success in life, is knowing how to achieve peace of mind and then actually doing all it takes to get there... I don't know why, but mountains help...maybe it's the infinite sky or the infinite space or the infinite distance, or just the pure air, there is a perspective that you get on life that changes the way you see just about everything! Ankita, I love you."

We have handpicked some more photos from the couple's travel diaries for you. Take a look:

Ankita and Milind Soman dated for 5 years before getting married as per Maharashtrian traditions in April in 2018. A couple of months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain.