Sridevi's Stepson Arjun Kapoor Flies To Dubai To Be With Dad Boney Kapoor

Sridevi's stepson Arjun Kapoor left for Dubai this morning to be with his father Boney Kapoor, Yash Raj Films' PRO told news agency ANI. Sridevi died at a hotel in Dubai on Saturday. She was 54. The PRO informed that Arjun has gone to Dubai to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities are being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey. Meanwhile, Sridevi will be brought to Mumbai later today . On Monday afternoon, Dubai police said that a postmortem revealed that she 'accidentally drowned' in her hotel bathtub. Arjun, an actor, is Boney Kapoor's son with his first wife Mona, who died in 2012. Arjun also has a sister Anshula. Janhvi and Khushi are their stepsiblings.After Sridevi's sudden death, Arjun Kapoor flew to Mumbai from Amritsar , where he was shooting for, one of his upcoming films with Parineeti Chopra.Sridevi, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, attended nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE all of last week. Their elder daughter Janhvi skipped the festivities due to work commitments. Her debut filmis scheduled to release this year. Most of Sridevi's family members were also in attendance, including Arjun. Sridevi's MOM co-star Adnan Siddiqui was among the first few people to meet Boney Kapoor after Sridevi's death. "When everything was settled, Boneycalled me upstairs. He was there along with a family friend, his wife and a daughter. Boneywas crying like a baby; he was inconsolable. I was with him until 5 am. He was under a lot of stress, so I advised him to rest, and then left," he told mid-day A stream of Bollywood celebrities gathered at Sridevi's brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home on Monday to pay their condolences.(With ANI inputs)