Sridevi's MOM Co-Star Adnan Siddiqui Was With An 'Inconsolable' Boney Kapoor After Her Death Sridevi's MOM co-star Adnan Siddiqui was among the first few people to meet her husband Boney Kapoor at the Dubai hotel

Share EMAIL PRINT File photo of Sridevi with husband Boney Kapoor (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights "I immediately called up Boney Kapoor," Adnan Siddiqui said He had also attended Sridevi's nephew wedding Sridevi died late Saturday in Dubai MOM co-star Adnan Siddiqui was among the first few people to meet her husband Boney Kapoor at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, the Dubai hotel where she died. Speaking to saab and rushed to him. I got to Jumeirah Emirates at around midnight. Initially, I was not allowed to go upstairs. At the time of the investigation, only Boney saab and Dubai officials were present. So, I waited in the lobby for about an hour," he told



After the formalities were done, Adnan Siddiqui met Boney Kapoor, who was 'inconsolable.' "When everything was settled, Boney saab called me upstairs. He was there along with a family friend, his wife and a daughter. Boney saab was crying like a baby; he was inconsolable. I was with him until 5 am. He was under a lot of stress, so I advised him to rest, and then left," he told



Adnan Siddiqui played Sridevi's husband in MOM, which released last year. It's Sridevi's last Hindi film as a lead actress. MOM also starred Pakistani actress Sajal Aly. Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Zero, will be her last onscreen appearance when it releases this December. She shot for a cameo some months ago.



Sridevi and the other members of the Kapoor family attended nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding all of last week. A postmortem reveals that she accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub, Dubai police said on Monday. She was 54.



Adnan Siddiqui was also part of Mohit Marwah's wedding. He told saab and asked him if it made sense for me to come at that hour considering the function may have been over. He said, 'Even if the function gets over, we will wait for you'. So I drove for two hours to Ras Al-Khaimah." He also added, "I can't believe that I met her four days ago and now, she is no more."



There is no confirmation on when Sridevi will be brought home to Mumbai.





