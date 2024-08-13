Sridevi Forever: Daughter Khushi, Husband Boney Kapoor Remember Her On Birth Anniversary

On Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary, on Tuesday, her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor posted cherished memories on social media. Khushi Kapoor posted a throwback from her childhood days, in which she can be seen posing with mom Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor. No caption needed. Meanwhile, film producer Boney Kapoor, on his Instagram handle, simply shared a portrait of Sridevi and he wrote in his caption, "Happy birthday my Jaan." Sridevi, who was often addressed as Bollywood's first female superstar, died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding.

Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, in which she had a cameo appearance.

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 earlier this year, Khushi Kapoor spoke about mom Sridevi's death and she said, "I think it took me a while when it happened to kind of accept it. I think it did suddenly hit me after a while. But I was a bit confused, I don't know. But I had Jahnvi and I had dad. So, they were just kind of there to help." Khushi said that it took her some time to properly process her mother Sridevi's death. She added that she felt that she needed to be "strong" for the family. "I think I felt that I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel I've always been the strong one," said Khushi Kapoor.