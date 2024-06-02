Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Sridevi Didn't Want Her To Be An Actor

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, whose film Mr & Mrs Mahi hit the theatres a couple of days back, revealed that her mother Sridevi didn't want her to be an actor on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Janhvi appeared on the show with Mr & Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Rao. When host Kapil Sharma asked Janhvi if she always wanted to pursue acting, Janhvi replied, "Mumma bahut saalon se koshish karti rahi ki mujhe is disha se dur rakhe. Main dress up karti thi, or make-up karti thi, toh wo mujhe bolti thi - 'pata hain mera sapna kya hain? Ki aap ek din doctor bano (For many years, she tried to keep me away from acting. Whenever I used to play dress-up in front of the mirror, she would tell me that she wanted to see me as a doctor)."

Janhvi was always clear about her career choice. She assured her mother that she would play the character of a doctor in a film. Janhvi Kapoor, who still hasn't come to terms with the death of her mother, recently revealed that she was ''paranoid" about losing her parents in childhood days on the podcast show of Ranveer Allahbadia.

Janhvi revealed that as a kid she would often sneak into her parents' room to check if they were breathing. Janhvi said, "It's funny, but I was always paranoid about losing my parents, even at that age. Every time they'd go out at night for an event, or travel for a day without me... Even small things, like they're shopping at duty free and I've boarded the plane with my nanny, I'd always be like, 'They're not going to board the flight, they're not going to come back home'. I'd wake up at night and sometimes go into their room to check if they were breathing. There was a weird paranoia."

A couple of days ago, Janhvi visited her mother Sridevi's most favourite place in Chennai - Muppathamman temple. Janhvi shared images from her visit. She can be seen wearing a lehenga. She can be seen posing against the backdrop of the temple. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai." Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao recently. The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which Janhvi played the lead role. Mr & Mrs. Mahi marks Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Roohi.