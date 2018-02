When Sridevi Got A Call From Juhi Chawla About Their Daughters' Names

Highlights "I had called up Sriji to say, my baby had the same name," Juhi tweeted Sridevi died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest Sridevi's daughter Janhvi will make her Bollywood debut this year

When we named our daughter Jahnavi .. I had called up Sriji to say ,my baby had the same name as her daughter ..!!...... how time... and life .. fly .. — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

My favorite all time films , Chandni , Chaalbaaz , Mr India , Lamhe ... I used to watch Sridevi my favourite actress .. mesmerized .. cute, doll like , sexy , sad , funny .. you name it she did it !! Magic on screen !! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

Can't believe this .. I just woke up and heard the news !!! It's sad and terribly shocking !! I've always been such a fan of Sriji !! How fragile is this life we take for granted !! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

First Reema Lagoo , now Sridevi ...two absolutely gorgeous women on screen ... gone in a flash ... ................... then again .... ......................maybe it's a blessing ... ............... — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

Megastar Sridevi died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai , where she was attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, husband Boney Kapoor's nephew. She was just 54. The sudden death of the actress , who is considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema, has left the country shocked and grieving. Several celebs posted condolence messages on social media and one such tweet came from actress Juhi Chawla, who revealed that when she and husband Jay Mehta named their daughter Jahnavi, she had called up Sridevi to inform about it. "When we named our daughter Jahnavi, I had called up Srito say, my baby had the same name as her daughter. How time and life flies," tweeted Juhi Chawla, 50, on Saturday afternoon.Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter is Janhvi and Khushi is the younger one. Janhvi makes her Bollywood debut this July with Karan Johar's. She didn't attend cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding over work commitments. Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi , is reportedly completing her higher studies in London. She actively participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for her team Kolkata Knight Riders.Read what Juhi Chawla posted.Juhi Chawla had made her Bollywood debut with Sridevi's 1986 film. Juhi also had a cameo in the megastar's blockbuster film. She also tweeted about some of her favourite Sridevi films and wrote that she was a 'magic on screen.'Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963. She began acting at the age of four in 1969 film. In 1975, a year before Sridevi made her debut as a leading lady, she appeared in, her first Hindi film.(1976), opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, was Sridevi's first lead role. She was also known for iconic films likeand After 1997's, she made a comeback with 2012's, directed by Gauri Shinde. Sridevi then appeared in Tamil filmand last year's. She will be seen posthumously in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's, which is slated for a December release.Sridevi's body will be flown back to India on a private jet and the last rites are expected to be held today.