When Sridevi Got A Call From Juhi Chawla About Their Daughters' Names

Sridevi died in Dubai. Juhi Chawla tweeted that when she and husband Jay Mehta named their daughter Jahnavi, she had called up the megastar

File photo of Sridevi with daughter Janhvi (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

  1. "I had called up Sriji to say, my baby had the same name," Juhi tweeted
  2. Sridevi died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest
  3. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi will make her Bollywood debut this year
Megastar Sridevi died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, husband Boney Kapoor's nephew. She was just 54. The sudden death of the actress, who is considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema, has left the country shocked and grieving. Several celebs posted condolence messages on social media and one such tweet came from actress Juhi Chawla, who revealed that when she and husband Jay Mehta named their daughter Jahnavi, she had called up Sridevi to inform about it. "When we named our daughter Jahnavi, I had called up Sriji to say, my baby had the same name as her daughter. How time and life flies," tweeted Juhi Chawla, 50, on Saturday afternoon.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter is Janhvi and Khushi is the younger one. Janhvi makes her Bollywood debut this July with Karan Johar's Dhadak. She didn't attend cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding over work commitments. Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi, is reportedly completing her higher studies in London. She actively participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for her team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Read what Juhi Chawla posted.
 

Juhi Chawla had made her Bollywood debut with Sridevi's 1986 film Sultanat. Juhi also had a cameo in the megastar's blockbuster film Chandni. She also tweeted about some of her favourite Sridevi films and wrote that she was a 'magic on screen.'
 
 
 

Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963. She began acting at the age of four in 1969 film Thunaivan. In 1975, a year before Sridevi made her debut as a leading lady, she appeared in Julie, her first Hindi film. Moondru Mudichu (1976), opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, was Sridevi's first lead role. She was also known for iconic films like Sadma, Lamhe, Mr India, Chandni and Himmatwala.

After 1997's Judaai, she made a comeback with 2012's English Vinglish, directed by Gauri Shinde. Sridevi then appeared in Tamil film Puli and last year's MOM. She will be seen posthumously in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which is slated for a December release.

Sridevi's body will be flown back to India on a private jet and the last rites are expected to be held today.
 

