When Sridevi Got A Call From Juhi Chawla About Their Daughters' Names

Highlights
- "I had called up Sriji to say, my baby had the same name," Juhi tweeted
- Sridevi died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest
- Sridevi's daughter Janhvi will make her Bollywood debut this year
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter is Janhvi and Khushi is the younger one. Janhvi makes her Bollywood debut this July with Karan Johar's Dhadak. She didn't attend cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding over work commitments. Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi, is reportedly completing her higher studies in London. She actively participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for her team Kolkata Knight Riders.
Read what Juhi Chawla posted.
When we named our daughter Jahnavi .. I had called up Sriji to say ,my baby had the same name as her daughter ..!!...... how time... and life .. fly ..— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018
Juhi Chawla had made her Bollywood debut with Sridevi's 1986 film Sultanat. Juhi also had a cameo in the megastar's blockbuster film Chandni. She also tweeted about some of her favourite Sridevi films and wrote that she was a 'magic on screen.'
My favorite all time films , Chandni , Chaalbaaz , Mr India , Lamhe ... I used to watch Sridevi my favourite actress .. mesmerized .. cute, doll like , sexy , sad , funny .. you name it she did it !! Magic on screen !!— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018
Can't believe this .. I just woke up and heard the news !!! It's sad and terribly shocking !! I've always been such a fan of Sriji !! How fragile is this life we take for granted !!— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018
First Reema Lagoo , now Sridevi ...two absolutely gorgeous women on screen ... gone in a flash ... ................... then again .... ......................maybe it's a blessing ... ...............— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018
Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963. She began acting at the age of four in 1969 film Thunaivan. In 1975, a year before Sridevi made her debut as a leading lady, she appeared in Julie, her first Hindi film. Moondru Mudichu (1976), opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, was Sridevi's first lead role. She was also known for iconic films like Sadma, Lamhe, Mr India, Chandni and Himmatwala.
Sridevi's body will be flown back to India on a private jet and the last rites are expected to be held today.