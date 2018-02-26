When Sridevi Got A Call From Juhi Chawla About Their Daughters' Names

Highlights "I had called up Sriji to say, my baby had the same name," Juhi tweeted Sridevi died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest Sridevi's daughter Janhvi will make her Bollywood debut this year

When we named our daughter Jahnavi .. I had called up Sriji to say ,my baby had the same name as her daughter ..!!...... how time... and life .. fly .. — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

My favorite all time films , Chandni , Chaalbaaz , Mr India , Lamhe ... I used to watch Sridevi my favourite actress .. mesmerized .. cute, doll like , sexy , sad , funny .. you name it she did it !! Magic on screen !! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

Can't believe this .. I just woke up and heard the news !!! It's sad and terribly shocking !! I've always been such a fan of Sriji !! How fragile is this life we take for granted !! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

First Reema Lagoo , now Sridevi ...two absolutely gorgeous women on screen ... gone in a flash ... ................... then again .... ......................maybe it's a blessing ... ............... — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018