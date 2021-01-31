Spotted: Kiara Advani At Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's House

Kiara Advani photographed at Sidharth Malhotra's house.

Actress Kiara Advani occupied a spot on the list of trends on Sunday morning after she was photographed at her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra's Bandra residence. Kiara, who showed up in a casual outfit, was photographed incessantly by the paparazzi on Saturday night. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are co-stars in the film Shershaah, which is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and is being co-produced by Karan Johar. The rumoured couple, who have reportedly been dating for over a year, stepped out for a lunch date last Sunday as well. See the pictures from Kiara Advani's visit here:

The rumoured couple, who flew to Maldives in December, were photographed together at the Mumbai airport for the first time, pictures from which went viral.

Last year, during the promotions of her film Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani, in an interview with Pinkvilla was asked what she would write in Sidharth Malhotra's Tinder bio, to which she replied, "I don't want to put him on Tinder."

Kiara Advani has an impressive line-up for films to look forward to and the list includes Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She was last seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawani, co-starring Aditya Seal.

Sidharth Malhotra has featured in films like Aiyaary, Baar Baar Dekho, Jabariya Jodi and Hasee Toh Phasee, among others. His last film was Marjaavaan, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. Last year, Sidharth Malhotra starred in Masakali 2.0, alongside Tara Sutaria. His next film is Mission Majnu.