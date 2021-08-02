Spot Dia Mirza In Her 'Fond Memory' From School Days

Dia Mirza shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deespeak )

Dia Mirza, on Monday, shared an adorable school memory from her childhood and it is cute, just like her. The photo appears to be from one of the school functions as little Dia and her friends can be seen dressed as different animals in the throwback picture. Standing on the left, Dia Mirza can be seen smiling with all her heart in the photo, which she posted as a part of NGO Save the Children India's initiative to promote the issue of providing education to all girls. An excerpt from Dia Mirza's caption read: "A fond memory from school. My school fostered a love for nature, a spirit of enquiry and creative learning."

See Dia Mirza's adorable throwback photo here:

A fond memory from school My school fostered a love for nature, a spirit of enquiry & creative learning. All children deserve to go to school but 10 mn girls are at risk of never returning to school. #AllyUpForHer@taapsee@LaraDutta@bhumipednekar#MySChoolMemoryChallengepic.twitter.com/2jPS8nYDbb — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 2, 2021

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, who got married in February this year, welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad in May. Announcing the news of her baby son's birth on social media last month, Dia Mirza wrote: "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, 'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.' These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

"As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms," she added.

Dia Mirza is known for her performances in films like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil. She was last seen in Telugu film Wild Dog and her upcoming web-series is The Empire.