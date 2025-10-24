<i>Spirit</i> Makers Call Prabhas India's Biggest Superstar, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Troll Them Apart

Prabhas celebrated his 46th birthday yesterday, and it was a grand affair indeed, with multiple announcements. What stole the show was when director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled an audio teaser for their film, Spirit. In recent years, Prabhas has been introduced as the "Rebel Star" in his title cards. This time, he was given the title of "India's Biggest Superstar," which did not sit well with Shah Rukh Khan fans, resulting in a lot of trolling.

While Prabhas's fans were ecstatic, Shah Rukh Khan's fans found it extremely disrespectful and called it out.

How The Internet Reacted

One Internet user lashed out, "India's Biggest Superstar? Nice try, but there's only one Badshah who rules hearts from Mumbai to Morocco - #SRK. Legacy isn't declared in posters; it's earned over decades of magic, charm, and global love. #Prabhas #spirit."

One comment differed from the rest, showing support for Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It read, "I think Sandeep Reddy Vanga got it right. Prabhas is indeed India's Biggest Superstar! Wishing him many more birthdays for him to be the wind beneath the wings of directors bringing their extraordinary visions to life."

About Spirit's Audio Teaser

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram handle to share an announcement video for Spirit.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his. Hindi."

The newly unveiled Spirit announcement video is unlike a conventional teaser-it relies entirely on voiceovers and sound to build anticipation.

Featuring the voices of the cast, the video immediately strikes a chord, heightened by Harshavardhan Rameshwar's gripping background score. Towards the end, Prabhas delivers a striking line: "I have had just one bad habit since childhood."

About Spirit

Prabhas takes on the role of a former IPS officer and academy topper who ends up in prison under the supervision of Prakash Raj. His arrest, stemming from conduct-related issues, pits him against a strict warden who operates by his own rules.

Spirit marks Prabhas's first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as the film's leading lady. The ensemble cast also includes powerhouse performers Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and veteran actress Kanchana in pivotal roles.

In A Nutshell

Sandeep Reddy Vanga surprised fans by unveiling the audio teaser of Spirit yesterday, on Prabhas's 46th birthday. However, Prabhas was trolled by Shah Rukh Khan fans due to the teaser's title card calling the South actor "India's Biggest Superstar."

