Sparkle And Smiles From Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding Festivities

Patralekhaa shared this image. (courtesy jade_bymk)

Highlights Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married earlier this month

The couple had been dating for over 11 years

They hosted their wedding festivities in Chandigarh

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, why so adorable? The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month, have been treating their fans with picture-perfect moments from their wedding festivities. The newlywed actress, on Wednesday, shared pictures of her OOTD. For one of the ceremonies, Patralekhaa wore an ivory gown from the shelves of JADE by Monica and Karishma. The corset and the veil's borders were handcrafted. The designer house also shared a picture of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa from the wedding festivities on Instagram and they are all things pretty.

See the aforementioned picture here:

This is what the newlywed actress shared on her social media:

Patralekhaa, who married longtime boyfriend Rajkummar Rao on November 5, announced the news of their wedding with stunning pictures and she wrote in her caption: "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife. Here's to our forever..."

This is the post we are talking about:

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao dated for over 11 years before getting married. They co-starred in the film CityLights. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, to name a few.