South Actor-Director Manobala Dies At 69. 'Saddened,' Writes Rajinikanth

Popular South comedian, director and producer Manobala died in Chennai today. He was 69. Sources close to him say he was suffering from pancreatic issues and was being treated. Manobala was known for his work in the Tamil film industry.

His death has prompted a flood of condolences on social media. Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted "I am saddened by the death of popular director, actor and my friend Manobala. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace".

Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, with whom Manobala got his start, said, "My student Manobala's death is an irrepairable loss for me and the Tamil film industry.

Ponniyin Selvan star Karthi tweeted, “ "Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir."

"Veteran Comedian and character artiste Charlie said, "Manobala was so simple and down to earth. He was so affectionate like a brother." Thambi Ramiah, another popular actor, added, "Manobala was such a hard worker. He gave opportunities for many."

Manobala entertained audiences with his unique voice and sense of humour. Beginning his career as an assistant to renowned filmmaker Bharathiraja, Manobala acted in around 700 films, directed around 40 films and has produced a few films as well. His memorable films include Sethu, Pithamagan, Oorkavalan, Kaatrin Mozhi and Chakra.

Manobala will be taken to his home, near Prasad Lab in Chennai, for people to pay last respects..