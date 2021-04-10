Sorry Rahul Dravid, Turns Out Deepika Padukone Is 'Indiranagar Ki Gundi' Too

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Just when we thought these "Indiaranagar Ka Gunda" memes couldn't get any better, we chanced upon a freshly brewed one that arrived straight from Deepika Padukone's Instagram profile on Saturday. Deepika arrived just in time to the meme fest that is keeping the Internet busy ever since an advertisement featuring ace cricketer Rahul Dravid, in a never-seen-before (read super angry) avatar surfaced on social media. In the video, Rahul Dravid can be seen yelling "Indiranagar ka gunda hun" at the top of his voice. For the uninitiated, Indiranagar is a locality in Bengaluru, which happens to be Deepika Padukone (and Rahul Dravid's)'s hometown.

Sharing her rendition of the insanely popular meme template, Deepika Padukone shared a super cute picture from her childhood days and she wrote in her caption: "Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!" She also revealed that the picture was clicked by "Mama Padukone" aka Ujjala Padukone.

Without much ado, take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone, who cleansed her social media profiles earlier this year, has actively been sharing interesting content, be it dance-off videos with husband Ranveer Singh or her rendition of popular memes. Check out some of the posts here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a busy schedule ahead, with several releases lined-up. She awaits the release of the sports film '83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev. She will also be seen in Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan. The actress will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled film and also has a film with Prabhas. The actress was last seen in Chhapaak, which she also produced. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.