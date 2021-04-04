Deepika Padukone's Video Gets An 'Out Of This World' Twist. Cool, No?

Deepika Padukone shared a video on Instagram (Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone posted a quirky video on Instagram

In the clip, Deepika is feeling "out of this world"

The song Deep End can be heard in the background

Deepika Padukone, who was spotted at a shoot in Bandra on Saturday, has treated her fans to a brand-new post on Instagram. And it is Deepika's way to end the weekend on a good note. The actress posted a quirky Insta reel video on the platform in which she can be seen performing various tasks all by herself. She looks super cool in a multi-coloured sweatshirt, shorts and white shoes. The clip starts with Deepika sitting on a surface that appears to a kitchen slab. She is then seen looking into the camera lens. ​This is followed by Deepika handing a plate of freshly baked croissants to herself. Then we see Deepika on the other side of the kitchen where she holds a bowl in her hands and walks away.

Deepika comes again in the frame and concludes the video. The song Deep End by singer Foushee can be heard in the background. Deepika's video also has some special effects which make it quite an interesting clip to watch. The actress wrote a caption along with her post. She wrote, "Out of this world...Innit...!?

See Deepika Padukone's post here:

We wonder what her husband Ranveer Singh has to say about this video.

Deepika had recently posted a video with Ranveer Singh on Instagram. The clip was an addition to their PDA moments on social media. In the video, Deepika and Ranveer were seen getting cozy with each other. The actress had combined two viral trends of Instagram reels: Silhouette Challenge and Ring A Ring A Rosies.

See her post here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. Deepika is co-starring with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie.